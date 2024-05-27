Israel's Foreign Ministry has sent a notice to the Spanish Embassy, following the Spanish government's decision last week to recognize a "State of Palestine."

In a letter, the Ministry noted, "the inciting and hateful antisemitic statements made by senior Spanish officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz, who was seen chanting the slogan, 'From the river to the sea Palestine will be free.'"

"The Ministry wishes to notify the Embassy of the following: The Ministry finds such statements to be an affront to Israel's sovereignty and security.

"At the instruction of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, as of 1 June 2024, the Consulate General of Spain in Jerusalem may provide consular services strictly to residents of the consular district of Jerusalem. The Consulate General, or anyone on its behalf, may not provide services to residents of the Palestinian Authority nor may it perform any consular or other functions outside the district of Jerusalem, without prior written consent from the Ministry."

The Ministry stressed that, "This policy does not apply to consular services for Spanish citizens."

"If this policy is not respected, the Ministry will not hesitate to take further actions," the letter warned, concluding, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Embassy of Spain the assurances of its highest consideration."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz commented: "We will not remain silent in the face of a government that rewards terror and whose leaders Pedro Sanchez and Yolanda Diaz chant the antisemitic slogan 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.'

"Those who reward Hamas and attempt to establish a Palestinian terror state will have no contact with the Palestinians," he added.

Katz concluded: "The days of the Inquisition are over. Today, the Jewish people have a sovereign and independent state, and no one will force us to convert our religion or threaten our existence - those who harm us, we will harm in return."