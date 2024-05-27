Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) insinuated that voters should bring their disapproval over US President Joe Biden's handling of the war in Gaza to the ballot box in November, The Washington Examiner reports.

Tlaib labeled Biden an "enabler" after the President declined to describe Israel’s military operation in Gaza, in response to Hamas' October 7 terrorist attack, as a genocide.

"Each year, our country, and I say our country because it is our country, sends billions of dollars to maintain an apartheid government and support the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians," Tlaib told the People's Conference for Palestine in Detroit on Saturday, according to the report.

"It is disgraceful that the Biden administration and my colleagues in Congress continue to smear them for protesting to save lives, no matter faith or ethnicity," she said, mentioning pro-Gaza and -Palestinian Arab demonstrators. "It is cowardly, but we're not gonna forget November, are we?"

"The International Court of Justice just ruled that the Israeli government must stop its invasion of Rafah, but President Biden says what's happening [in Gaza] is not a genocide," the congresswoman continued. "Where's your red line, President Biden?"

"Attacking the authority of the International Criminal Court and interfering in the legal process is nothing more, nothing more than an attempt to prevent the genocidal maniac Netanyahu and his senior Israeli officials from being held accountable for those crimes against humanity," she added. "You are an enabler, President Biden."

Tlaib has long been known for her anti-Israel statements, which have continued during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Tlaib criticized Israel’s alleged “apartheid system” after the Hamas October 7 attack on Israel, and also criticized the US for providing billions in funding “to support the apartheid government”.

She has refused to apologize or acknowledge fault in echoing the phrase "from the river to the sea," which she claimed represented Palestinian Arab freedom while most regard it as a call for Israel's extermination.

Tlaib also came under fire for a statement in which she accused the IDF of "bombing" a hospital in Gaza, which was actually hit by an Islamic Jihad rocket .

In November, the House of Representatives voted to censure Tlaib over her anti-Israel statements.

Tlaib ended 2023 by calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "genocidal maniac" in an Instagram post in late December.