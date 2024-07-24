Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mi), who wore a kaffiyeh to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, held up signs accusing Netanyahu of war crimes and genocide during the speech.

As Netanyahu was speaking, Tlaib held signs that read "war criminal" and "guilty of genocide."

During his address, Netanyahu addressed the accusations of war crime and genocide against Israel, saying, "Just as malicious lies were leveled at the Jewish people, now they’re being leveled at the Jewish state…meant to delegitimize Israel to demonize the Jewish state and to demonize Jews everywhere. No wonder we witnessed an appalling rise of antisemitism in Israel and around the world. Wherever we see the scourge of antisemitism we must unequivocally condemn it."

He said that Israel had achieved one of the lowest civilian combat death ratios of any war and that the "heroic" IDF soldiers fighting in Gaza "should not be condemned for how they've conducted the war in Gaza, they should be commended for it."

