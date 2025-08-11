כתובת גרפיטי הוסרה מאבני הכותל מינהל השימור, רשות העתיקות

Early on Monday morning, a team from the Israel Antiquities Authority's conservation management, on their way to routine work in the Western Wall tunnels, identified graffiti that had been sprayed in red on the stones of the Wall, near the Ezrat Yisrael section.

The team immediately began removing the inscription, using methods and materials specifically designed for removing graffiti from archaeological sites - water-based materials that do not harm the face of the ancient stone. The conservators avoided using chemical substances in order to preserve the appearance of the ancient site.

The inscription was completely removed, and the stones were returned to their original condition, while maintaining conservation values.

According to Ami Shahar, head of the conservation team at the Antiquities Authority, "Damage to archaeological sites is a serious violation of the law and, of course, of our cultural heritage. This is all the more serious when it involves the Western Wall (Kotel) - a site of immense historical, cultural, and religious significance."

According to Dr. Amit Re'em, an archaeologist in the Jerusalem region of the Antiquities Authority: "The construction of the Wall, which took place about 2,000 years ago, during the Second Temple period, is truly a marvel: the use of massive stones, each weighing tons, the absolute precision of the construction, the impressive dimensions, and the unparalleled engineering design."

"At the Antiquities Authority, we continue to study the Western Wall from every angle and uncover its secrets day by day. At the same time, in our ongoing activities, we are working to prevent damage to it and to ensure that everyone can continue to marvel at this wonder," he concluded.