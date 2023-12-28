Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mi) called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "genocidal maniac" in an Instagram post yesterday (Wednesday).

"Every member of Congress who sits down with this murderer is supporting a war criminal," Tlaib wrote. "We will never ever forget."

In a second post, Tlain stated that she is "so sick and tired of our country funding and supporting a genocide and war on children."

"Please don’t stop talking about Palestine," she said in the post, which included a video purportedly showing a dead Palestinian Arab baby.

The latest anti-Israel statements from Tlaib appear to be directed at Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., who visited Israel last week to show his solidarity with the Jewish State following the Hamas massacre of October 7.

Gottheimer wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Our objectives are clear: The U.S. must stand by Israel to get all the hostages home, including Americans, eliminate the terrorists, & provide much-needed humanitarian aid to innocent Palestinian civilians being used by Hamas as human shields."

Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress has always been highly critical of Israel and has been accused of being antisemitic. She has on multiple occasions refused to condemn the October 7 massacre while repeatedly condemning Israel's response to the worst terrorist attack in its history and the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

In November, the House of Representatives voted to censure Tlaib for a video she posted to X which featured the chant 'From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free,' a call for the destruction of the State of Israel and its Jewish inhabitants between the Jordan River and the Meditteranean Sea. 22 Democrats voted with 212 Republicans to censure Tlaib.

This week, the StopAntisemitism organization announced that Tlaib was one of its three finalists for 'Antisemite of the Year' along with influencer Gigi Hadid and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, one of the masterminds of the October 7 massacre.