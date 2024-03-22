Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Thursday accused Israel of committing this century's worst crimes against humanity.

"What we are witnessing, all around this world, is the Israeli government using starvation as a weapon of war. The starvation is a result of the total siege on Gaza and the intentional targeting of local food production, infrastructure, and obstruction of aid convoys," Tlaib claimed during a speech in Gaza, as quoted by NBC News.

She concluded her speech by telling her congressional colleagues that "lasting ceasefire is what we need."

Tlaib has long been known for her anti-Israel statements, which have continued during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Tlaib criticized Israel’s alleged “apartheid system” after the Hamas October 7 attack on Israel, and also criticized the US for providing billions in funding “to support the apartheid government”.

She has refused to apologize or acknowledge fault in echoing the phrase "from the river to the sea," which she claimed represented Palestinian Arab freedom while most regard it as a call for Israel's extermination.

Tlaib also came under fire for a statement in which she accused the IDF of "bombing" a hospital in Gaza, which was actually hit by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

In November, the House of Representatives voted to censure Tlaib over her anti-Israel statements.

Tlaib ended 2023 by calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "genocidal maniac" in an Instagram post in late December.