Transcript of the conversation:

Hamas operative #1: I'm telling you this is the first time that we see a missile like this falling.

Hamas operative #2: And so that's why we are saying it belongs to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.



Hamas operative #1: What?



Hamas operative #2: They are are saying it belongs to PIJ.



Hamas operative #1: It's from us?



Hamas operative #2: It looks like it!



Hamas operative #1: Who says this?



Hamas operative #2: They are saying that the shrapnel from the missile is local shrapnel and not like Israeli shrapnel.



Hamas operative #1: What are you saying (Name)?



Hamas operative #2: But God Bless, it couldn't have found another place to explode?



Hamas operative #1: Nevermind, yes, (Name), they shot it from the cemetery behind the hospital.



Hamas operative #2: What?!



Hamas operative #1: They shot it coming from the cemetery behind the Al-Ma'amadani Hospital, and it misfired and fell on them.



Hamas operative #2: There's a cemetery behind it?



Hamas operative #1: Yes, Al-Ma'amadani is exactly in the compound.



Hamas operative #2: Where is it when you enter the compound?



Hamas operative #1: You first enter the compound and don't go towards the city and it's on the right side of the Al-Ma'amadani Hospital.



Hamas operative #2: Yes, I know it.