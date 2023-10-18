Transcript of the conversation:
Hamas operative #1: I'm telling you this is the first time that we see a missile like this falling.
Hamas operative #2: And so that's why we are saying it belongs to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Hamas operative #1: What?
Hamas operative #2: They are are saying it belongs to PIJ.
Hamas operative #1: It's from us?
Hamas operative #2: It looks like it!
Hamas operative #1: Who says this?
Hamas operative #2: They are saying that the shrapnel from the missile is local shrapnel and not like Israeli shrapnel.
Hamas operative #1: What are you saying (Name)?
Hamas operative #2: But God Bless, it couldn't have found another place to explode?
Hamas operative #1: Nevermind, yes, (Name), they shot it from the cemetery behind the hospital.
Hamas operative #2: What?!
Hamas operative #1: They shot it coming from the cemetery behind the Al-Ma'amadani Hospital, and it misfired and fell on them.
Hamas operative #2: There's a cemetery behind it?
Hamas operative #1: Yes, Al-Ma'amadani is exactly in the compound.
Hamas operative #2: Where is it when you enter the compound?
Hamas operative #1: You first enter the compound and don't go towards the city and it's on the right side of the Al-Ma'amadani Hospital.
Hamas operative #2: Yes, I know it.