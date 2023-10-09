Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Sunday criticized Israel’s alleged “apartheid system” as she commented on Hamas’ terrorist assault on Israel.

In a statement, the controversial Democrat criticized the US for providing billions in funding “to support the apartheid government”.

"I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day. I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity," Tlaib wrote.

"The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance. The failure to recognize the violent reality of living under siege, occupation, and apartheid makes no one safer. No person, no child anywhere should have to suffer or live in fear of violence. We cannot ignore the humanity in each other," she continued.

"As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue," concluded Tlaib.

Responding to Tlaib’s statement, AIPAC wrote on X, “Hamas killed over 700 Israelis and kidnapped 100+, including kids, yet Rep. Rashida Tlaib outrageously condemns Israel and ignores Hamas.”

“This statement shows how extreme and detached Tlaib and her fringe anti-Israel allies are from the rest of America, Congress and the Democratic Party,” added AIPAC.

Tlaib has a history of anti-Israeli statements, having claimed in an interview in 2019 that Palestinian Arabs living in the British Mandate prior to the establishment of the State of Israel “provided” a safe haven to Jews after the Holocaust.

In addition, when asked in a past television interview whether she would vote against military aid to Israel when she goes to Congress, Tlaib replied, “Absolutely.”

Most recently, she joined a boycott by several lawmakers from the Democratic Party of President Isaac Herzog’s speech to Congress, claiming she was acting “in solidarity with the Palestinian people and all those who have been harmed by Israel's apartheid government.”