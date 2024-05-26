Difficult to watch | Police violence in Meron: Elderly man thrown on the floor

Violent clashes broke out over the course of Lag Ba'omer, which began Saturday night and lasted until nightfall on Sunday, after hundreds of visitors to Meron insisted on being admitted to the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, despite the legislation and military orders otherwise.

Due to the security situation and the frequent rocket fire from Lebanon towards Meron, the Knesset approved legislation limiting the celebrations in Meron this year to thirty people, and the IDF declared the area a closed military zone.

Ignoring these, hundreds of people still attempted to breach the mountain, leading to violent clashes at the scene.

Footage released Sunday night shows police officers pushing an elderly haredi man who wished to pray at the site, and throwing him to the ground. Sources in Meron said that the elderly man suffered injuries to his face. The National Security Ministry said that the report is being investigated.

Jerusalem Minister Meir Porush said, "The horrific sight of a Border Police officer violently pushing an elderly Jew to the ground, or another officer firing in the air at a civilian event, hurts every person's heart and is inconceivable. I demand that the violent police officers be immediately removed from their positions."

Religious Affairs Minister Michael Malkieli called the incident "an inconceivable scene which cannot be ignored. Justice will immediately be done with the violators! We cannot simply move past this crime."

MK Yoni Mashriki, chairman of the Health Committee, said, "There was and will not be any justification for endangering the life of a helpless elderly individual and throwing him on the ground cruelly and mercilessly. I call on the Unit for Investigation of Police Officers and on the Border Police to investigate the incident and bring those involved fully to justice."

A police statement read, "Since the morning hours, hundreds of people arrived at the area of the gravesite, clashing with the police and causing damage to property placed at the site for the purpose of ensuring their safety."