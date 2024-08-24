Hezbollah on Saturday night published footage of its attack on the IDF's air control base in Meron earlier this week.

The strike was conducted using an Iranian Almas surface-to-surface missile, and included a total of five missiles. Some of the missiles were intercepted, while others landed in open areas. At least one of them - some reports said two - hit the IAF base.

The IDF confirmed that the systems at the base were still functional.

On Wednesday morning, Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets towards the Golan Heights in northern Israel, following IDF strikes deep in Lebanon on Tuesday night.

Approximately 50 rockets were identified as crossing from Lebanon into Israel. Some of them were intercepted, and a number of the rockets fell near Katzrin. One man, aged about 30, suffered light injuries from shrapnel.