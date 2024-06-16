תיעוד הפגיעה בבסיס חיל האוויר צילום: ללא קרדיט

Hezbollah published footage showing an anti-tank missile hitting the Air Force air traffic control base in Meron in northern Israel on Saturday.

In response to attacks on Israel, IDF aircraft struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Yaroun, Kfarkela, and Marwahin in southern Lebanon.

Galei Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh wondered why the IDF did not increase the strikes after the missiles hit the base: "Has Israel's retaliation policy deteriorated? Two advanced anti-tank missiles hit a sensitive and strategic facility and we don't see a response on the horizon."

Kadosh requested comment from the IDF Spokesperson: "They explained to me that the strike on Meron yesterday was retaliation for the elimination of a senior Hezbollah member."

The correspondent emphasized: "Yes, the elimination was impressive. It was the most senior Hezbollah member that Israel eliminated thus far, an important and experienced personality, whose elimination drew quite a few Hezbollah strikes during the Shavuot holiday. This is a price worth paying."

However, amid the non-stop launches by Hezbollah in response to that elimination, Kadosh wrote: "But Hezbollah has allowed itself more 'retaliatory' strikes for quite a few days in a row already, and there is no Israeli retaliation on the horizon."