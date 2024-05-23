Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak continues to file pre-lawsuit notices against various online commentators and political activists.

Through his lawyer Oded Gazit, Barak filed a pre-lawsuit notice against Likud activist Rami Ben-Yehuda who claimed that Barak is "the terrorist who waged war against Israel" and additionally called him a "pedophileץ"

In the warning letter, Ben-Yehuda is demanded "to immediately and no later than within 12 hours remove all the false publications, including the aforementioned publications.''

Furthermore, Ben-Yehuda is required to publish the following message: "In recent years, I published tweets in which I attributed to Ehud Barak responsibility for the events of the seventh of October, and also claimed that he committed serious sex offenses. The information I published was false, therefore I deleted all the tweets, I take my words back and apologize for the harm I caused Mr. Barak.''

In addition, Ben-Yehuda was asked to pay Barak compensation of 50,000 shekels within 21 days. If he chooses not to comply with the demands, Barak will sue Ben-Yehuda for 100,000 shekels.

On Wednesday, Channel 13 News reported that Barak decided to file defamation suits for the first time against Likud activists who spread conspiracies against him.

According to the report, the decision was made after spreading the conspiracy that he planned the massacre during Simchat Torah in order to overthrow the government.

One of those to whom Barak sent a warning letter is was user "avitalmt," due to a tweet she published against him. She wrote: "Ehud Barak and Yehuda Fox and their partners want more bodies and more blood. Bodies of Jews is pressure on the government that will eventually bring it down.''

Barak also sent a warning letter to a user named "Yossi," after he tweeted: ''Thus planned the pedophile. He placed the disciplined people in the right places and on the day of reckoning he silenced the system and slaughtered 1500 Jews.''

Similarly, a letter was sent to another tweeter who wrote that ''the corrupt money-greedy pedophile fears that the inquiry committee will expose the conspiracy he planned and executed with his people.''

Barak demands that the posters to delete the tweets, to publish an apology for the lies spread and to pay 100,000 shekels in compensation.