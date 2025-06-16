Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin provided an operational update in a press briefing this evening, detailing Israel's ongoing military actions against Iranian infrastructure aimed at neutralizing threats to Israeli security.

“Our aim is to remove the threat and target Iran’s nuclear program and missile infrastructure,” Defrin emphasized, highlighting the structured nature of Israel's military strategy.

Throughout the day, Israeli Air Force aircraft successfully targeted several trucks transporting weapons and surface-to-air missile launchers. "The trucks attempted to evade IDF strikes, but were struck from the air, thereby preventing further launches toward the State of Israel," Defrin explained.

“We continue to operate against the threat of surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface missiles, and UAVs,” Defrin stated, stressing ongoing vigilance. He revealed documentation of targeted UAV launch sites, noting, "Our aircraft identified launch cells, followed them while in motion, and struck them just minutes before launch."

In a significant escalation, a remotely piloted aircraft targeted two Iranian F-14 fighter jets at Tehran International Airport, a critical strategic loss for Iran. Defrin confirmed, "This represents another loss of strategic weaponry for the enemy."

Additionally, the IDF targeted Iran’s central communications facility, which served military and civilian purposes. "According to our intelligence, the center was used by military forces to advance operational activity under the cover of civilian assets," Defrin clarified, emphasizing that prior warnings had been issued to minimize civilian casualties. "This strike constitutes another blow to the IRGC’s military capabilities," he added.

Addressing recent casualties, Defrin offered condolences to affected families: "Our hearts are with you. We stand beside you in these difficult times."

With ongoing missile threats from Iran, Defrin underscored public safety: "The safe room is the safest place during a siren, and you must continue to enter it when a warning is issued."

The IDF remains actively engaged in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip, continuing to dismantle terror threats. Addressing hostages in Gaza directly, Defrin reassured: "We have not, and will not, give up on you—not for a moment. Your return is always before our eyes."

“The IDF and all security forces remain fully alert and prepared,” Defrin concluded, emphasizing Israel’s unwavering preparedness amid ongoing threats.