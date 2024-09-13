Just two weeks ago, six Israeli captives were executed in cold blood by Hamas terrorists. Since then, the violence hasn’t let up. We’ve seen three Israelis murdered in a drive-by shooting by a Palestinian Authority security official and another three killed by a Jordanian truck driver who was delivering aid to Hamas in Gaza. Then, an Arab Muslim truck driver in Samaria rammed his vehicle into an IDF soldier, murdering him as well. These incidents underscore a harsh reality: we can’t afford to trust anyone around us, even those driving next to us on the roads.

In the wake of these attacks, videos have emerged showing celebrations in Jordan and the Palestinian Authority, reminiscent of the disturbing celebrations in Judea and Samaria on September 11th, 2001, when they celebrated the murder of over 3,000 Americans.

The Israeli establishment media and security officials are surprisingly silent about condemning Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and Qatar for their recent attacks. Instead of calling for decisive action against these enemies, they focus on less significant stories. For example, they've given extensive coverage to a left-wing activist jailed for throwing sand at Minister Ben-Gvir, a figure disliked by the political left and media. Meanwhile, reports suggest IDF leaders are pursuing a questionable deal with Hamas, which U.S. officials say Hamas never actually agreed to.

This shift in focus away from major security concerns to minor political incidents suggests potential media bias and misplaced priorities.

Israeli society is currently plagued once again by a protest movement that blames Prime Minister Netanyahu for the execution of the six captives in the Gaza terror tunnel, ignoring the fact that Hamas has rejected every deal proposed by the Biden administration.

The establishment media portrays a divided Israeli society, but don’t be swayed; this narrative is misleading.

Let me set the record straight: most Jewish people in Israel are united. Left, right, religious, secular—we are all behind our IDF soldiers and support their mission to win this war and bring our captives home. The real divisive force is the same traitorous leftist leaders who, like former IDF Chief of Staff and Prime Minister Ehud Barak, are working to undermine the government and sabotage our efforts.

As a recently leaked video recording makes abundantly clear, Barak’s latest move is to collaborate with what he terms the elite of Israeli society - he claims there are 3000 of them, of whom he knows 1500 personally - "who are connected to the management of everything", in his words, they are working together with the willing establishment media to topple the government in the middle of this existential war.

His focus is not on defeating our enemies or freeing our captives but on toppling democratically-elected (by a landslide) Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his government.

These leaders have tried to topple the PM through corruption cases, economic protests, and judicial reform protests. The attempts have failed, so now they’re hijacking the issue of our captives to push their political agenda. It’s a disgrace.

The anti-government protests, while claiming to support the captives, are actively harming rescue efforts. By displaying desperation for a deal, they embolden Hamas to increase demands, directly complicating negotiations. These demonstrations, far from pressuring the government effectively, are undermining Israel's position.

Instead of advocating for tougher measures against Hamas or cutting off their international aid, the protests weaken Israel's stance and jeopardize the captives' release. This misguided approach plays into Hamas's hands, sadly making a favorable resolution less likely.

Despite the media’s portrayal, the vast majority of Israelis stand united in support of our soldiers and our fight against terrorism. Don’t be swayed by misleading reports.

For a deeper understanding of what’s really happening, I recommend watching Gadi Taub’s recent interview by Ariel Segal and Shimon Riklin. Once a prominent left-wing figure, Taub offers invaluable insights into the current situation and the Left’s role in it, working together with the Biden administration in trying to topple Binyamin Netanyahu and his government in the middle of this war. His perspective is crucial for understanding the broader context of our struggle against a tiny yet powerful minority here in Israel.

As always, I believe in our victory. With our brave soldiers on the ground and Hashem watching us from above, we will overcome our challenges and defeat our external enemies and our internal challenges. Do not trust the headlines in the establishment media, most of the Jewish people in Israel today are united. Am Yisrael Chai!