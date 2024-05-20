The Iranian Jewish community headed by its Chief Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, published in the name of the "Agudat Kiliman" (the community's nickname) a bereavement notice following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's Foreign Minister, and several others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

"We are filled with sadness and sobbing following the deaths of the holy ones of the Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, the President of the nation and the servant of the Iranian people, together with other diplomats and officials of Islam, the Iranian Republic, and the Supreme Leader of the Revolution and all the people of his land," the announcement read. "Without a doubt, Iranian history will never forget the memory of the modest and tortured President."

"The Kiliman community of Iran mourn the sudden lost of their President and other national servants who were killed. Together with all Iranians, we ask the One Above for the highest honors for the princes of this land."

Last year, Rabbi Gerami, leading a delegation of rabbis which included the heads of Jewish communities, met Raisi at a meeting of religious leaders.

During that meeting, Raisi mentioned Israel, saying, "Those who are oppressing the oppressed people in Palestine, in the name of the Jews have no connection to the Jewish religion and the followers of the Prophet Moses today. Those who oppress people in any place in the world in the name of Christianity have no connection to Christianity, because all of the prophets hated oppression."