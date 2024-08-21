Iranian media outlet Fars reported on Wednesday that the investigation into the helicopter accident that killed President Ebrahim Raisi found that it was caused by poor weather conditions and the pilot's inability to handle the load on the helicopter.

The late president's helicopter crashed in the East Azerbaijan province in northwest Iran, about 600 km northwest of Tehran. He was on his way back from Azerbaijan where he attended the opening of a dam together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The American-made Bell 212 helicopter was part of a three-helicopter entourage returning from the visit.

Raisi, known as the "Butcher of Tehran" and the "Hangman of Tehran," oversaw the execution of thousands during his terms in several positions.