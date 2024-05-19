A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was involved in an accident on Sunday.

Iranian State broadcaster Tasnim reported that the president was on board the helicopter when it was involved in an accident in eastern Azerbaijan.

According to Tasnim, Red Crescent rescue forces and military and police auxiliary forces had begun a massive operation to find the helicopter.

According to the report, the convoy consisted of three helicopters, with the helicopter also carrying Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Associated Press reported that communications with the pilots were lost.

According to state media, individuals who were on the aircraft made contact after the incident, noting that the hope that the incident ended without loss of life has increased.

This is a developing story, more details to follow.