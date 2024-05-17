Several House Democrats on Thursday voted in favor of a Republican bill rebuking President Joe Biden for withholding offensive aid from Israel, Fox News reported.

The Israel Security Assistance Support Act condemns the President’s posture on Israel’s military action in Gaza while compelling the Biden administration to expeditiously send any weapons shipments already approved by Congress.

It passed in a 224 to 187 vote, with 16 Democrats joining 208 Republicans in advancing the bill. Democrats who supported it include Reps. Tom Suozzi (D-NY); Darren Soto (D-F); Ritchie Torres (D-NY); Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA).; and Henry Cuellar (D-TX).

Three Republicans also voted against the bill: – Reps. Warren Davidson (R-OH); Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA); and Thomas Massie (R-KY).

The bill was introduced by Republican lawmakers after Biden warned last week that he would withhold certain offensive weapons for Israel if its forces invaded Rafah in Gaza.

Despite the majority in the House, the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. If it does, the White House has already said that Biden would veto the legislation.

The White House on Tuesday cautioned that the legislation “would undermine the President’s ability to execute an effective foreign policy.”

“This bill could raise serious concerns about infringement on the President’s authorities under Article II of the Constitution, including his duties as Commander-in-Chief and Chief Executive and his power to conduct foreign relations,” the White House said in a statement of administration policy.

“The President has been clear: we will always ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself. Our commitment to Israel is ironclad,” the White House added.

Biden’s warning that he would withhold weapons to Israel were criticized not only in the Republican Party but also within his Democratic Party .

In addition, Israeli-American billionaire and Democratic megadonor Haim Saban last week sent a personal letter to Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in which he protested the decision to stop arms shipments to Israel.

Saban called the move to freeze the weapons shipments a "bad, bad, bad decision on all levels and called on Biden to reconsider.