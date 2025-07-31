The United States Senate on Wednesday rejected a resolution that would have blocked American arms transfers to Israel, Politico reported.

The motion, introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), failed by a vote of 27-70. It marked his third attempt to force a halt to US weapons deliveries to Israel since late 2024, all of which have failed .

Notably, while the measure was ultimately defeated, it received support from 12 lawmakers who had previously voted in favor of continuing arms sales.

“This resolution is absolutely necessary because the United States will have no credibility in the international community if we don’t stand up against this,” said Sanders during floor debate.

Among those breaking ranks with previous support for Israeli military assistance was Senator Angus King (I-ME), who said he could no longer endorse the current Israeli government’s handling of the war.

“I had just had it,” King told reporters, as quoted by Politico. “I kept expecting that Israel would wake up and realize what an awful thing they were perpetuating... They just continued to not do it, and I just reached the point where enough was enough.”

The list of senators who voted in favor of the resolution included high-ranking members such as Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Jack Reed (D-RI), Patty Murray (D-WA), and others including Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).

The resolution sought to block a $676 million package that includes 5,000 heavy-duty bombs and guidance systems, as well as a separate measure to halt the transfer of tens of thousands of automatic rifles.

Sanders argued that the arms sales would “clearly violate” US legal standards governing foreign military aid, citing the use of American-made weapons in attacks that have resulted in Palestinian Arab casualties.

AIPAC welcomed the result of Wednesday’s vote, saying it “applauds the US Senate for standing with Israel and once again rejecting Senator Sanders' attempt to ban vital weapons sales to the Jewish state as it fights to protect its families from Iran and its terrorist proxies. Several times in less than a year, the overwhelming bipartisan majority of the Senate has repeatedly rebuffed Bernie Sanders’ dangerous efforts to undermine Israel’s security.”

“We commend the Trump administration for approving these sales and helping ensure Israel has the resources it needs to win. Blocking the sales would have degraded Israel's military edge, undermined its deterrence in the region, and incentivized Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah to continue their war to destroy the Jewish state. However, the majority of the Senate sent a strong bipartisan message that America stands with Israel in its just fight,” said AIPAC.

“The Jewish state is on the front lines of the fight against common enemies. These arms sales help strengthen our ally, deter further Iranian aggression, and create American jobs. America must continue to stand with our democratic ally as it battles Iranian proxies.”

Sanders has been an outspoken opponent of Israel's actions during the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza, which began after the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks in southern Israel.

Recently, the Jewish lawmaker vehemently denounced the visit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, D.C., for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Sanders characterized the day as "a shameful day in America," citing the International Criminal Court's (ICC) issuance of arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged "war crimes."

While neither Israel nor the US are state parties of the ICC, Senator Sanders wrote, "Today, a war criminal under indictment from the ICC will be welcomed to the White House."