Israeli-American billionaire and Democratic megadonor Haim Saban published a personal letter this evening (Thursday) to US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in which he protested the Biden Administration's decision to stop arms shipments to Israel.

"WE, the US, as you stated numerous times, believe that Hamas should be defeated," Saban's letter began.

"We, the US, in this case YOU, Mr. President, have decided to stop sending munitions to Israel to achieve the goal that WE/YOU have set up for Israel and ourselves," he said.

Saban warned, "Even beyond Israel, this sends a terrible message to our allies in the region and beyond, that we can flip from doing the right thing to bending to political pressure."

He further cautioned the President not to forget "that there are more Jewish voters who care more about Israel, than Muslim voters who care about Hamas."

Saban called the move to freeze the weapons shipments a"bad, bad, bad decision on all levels and called on Biden to "please reconsider" the decision."