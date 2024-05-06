An indictment was filed today (Monday) in the Haifa District Court by the Haifa District Prosecution against the terrorist identified as Rami Tahaina, a 22-year-old resident of Shfar'am, who stayed in Jenin frequently.

Today the arrest of the terrorist was allowed to be published as part of a joint investigation by the ISA and the Central Unit of the Northern District Police.

In his investigation by the ISA and police, it came to light that he participated in the attack on IDF forces during the operation in Jenin which took place in July 2023, throwing an explosive towards IDF forces and stone hurling.

Further investigation reveals that the defendant took part in public disturbances during the 'Guardian of the Walls' events in May 2021 in Shfar'am against the police forces. Additionally, the defendant published words of praise and support for terrorist activities and also transmitted information about IDF forces in Jenin.

The investigation findings indicate a substantial connection of the defendant with various entities in the Judea and Samaria Area, and also his participation in various activities in the Judea and Samaria region which shows sympathy towards the lives of the residents there. Additionally, findings showed that he was involved in handling military equipment and firing in various events.

Due to his aforementioned actions, and based on the information obtained during the investigation, as mentioned, an indictment attributing various offenses including acts of terror due to throwing the explosive, transferring information to the enemy, and weapon offenses was filed.

The police state that 'this is another case in which an Israeli citizen, who divides his time between Judea and Samaria and Israel, assists Palestinian terrorist infrastructures in Judea and Samaria. The ISA and police will continue to operate against this population and take measures at their disposal in order to thwart any threat and to enforce the law with severity.'