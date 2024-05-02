The Stanford University administration submitted a photograph of a man at the anti-Israel protests on campus who was seen wearing the same headband worn by Hamas terrorists, Fox News reported.

The unidentified man also wore a mask in addition to the green headband.

"We have received many expressions of concern about a photo circulating on social media of an individual on White Plaza who appeared to be wearing a green headband similar to those worn by members of Hamas," Stanford said in a statement Wednesday. "We find this deeply disturbing, as Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the United States government. We have not been able to identify the individual but have forwarded the photo to the FBI."

Stanford is one of many universities across the US where anti-Israel demonstrators have set up encampments in recent weeks.

Stanford President Richard Saller and Provost Jenny Martinez said on Monday that the encampments violate university policies against camping overnight on campus and that the names of students known to have broken school policies were being submitted Office of Community Standards for potential disciplinary action.

The photograph of the man in the Hamas headband was cited in a letter by Jewish students calling on the school administration to take greater measures against displays of antisemitism on campus. The letter received over 28,000 signatures.

"Individuals dressed openly as members of a terrorist organization is unacceptable and must be dealt with swiftly and harshly," the letter stated. "Not doing so sets a dangerous standard, as no citizen should have to worry about distinguishing between individuals merely dressed as terrorists and true terrorists who seek to deal us serious bodily harm."

The current wave of protests began just over two weeks ago at Columbia University, where anti-Israel activists set up a tent city on campus, and quickly spread to other colleges across the US.

The protests have frequently seen displays of overt antisemitism and calls for violence and even genocide against Jews. Multiple Jewish students and pro-Israel counterprotesters have been assaulted, and hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrators have been arrested at various campuses.

This week, Columbia University and UCLA called in the NYPD and the LAPD, respectively, to remove anti-Israel agitators from campus and put an end to the crisis.