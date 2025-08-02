The University of Michigan has filed formal complaints against 11 students who participated in a series of anti-Israel protests on campus last year, according to The Michigan Daily, the school’s student newspaper.

The students are facing disciplinary action for their involvement in four separate demonstrations. Citing internal documents, the paper reported the allegations include refusal to vacate restricted areas, obstructing public safety operations, entering events under false pretenses, defying police orders, obstructing officers, and involvement in a physical altercation.

Several of the students confirmed to the newspaper that they were summoned for hearings by the university’s Office of Student Conflict Resolution.

Kay Jarvis, director of public affairs for the university, told JNS, “Protests are welcome at the University of Michigan, so long as those protests do not infringe on the rights of others, disrupt university operations or threaten the safety of the community.”

She added, “The university has been clear that we will enforce our policies related to protests and expressive activity and that we will hold individuals accountable for their actions in order to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all.”

Citing school policy, Jarvis declined to provide further information about the individuals involved, noting that disciplinary matters are typically resolved within six months of a formal complaint.

As has been the case with other universities, the University of Michigan has seen a rise in antisemitism on campus since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

In September, a 19-year-old Jewish student was attacked and beaten by a group of males after he responded in the affirmative when asked if he was Jewish. The suspects fled the area on foot.

The assault was condemned by leaders at the University of Michigan, including by its President Santa Ono.

In February, the University of Michigan suspended the pro-Palestinian Arab student organization Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE) for two years, after it was found to have violated the university’s conduct standards for recognized student groups.

