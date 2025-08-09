Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, has placed its Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter on disciplinary probation for one year, following concerns that social media posts from the group created a hostile environment for Jewish students, JNS reported on Friday.

The university determined it was “reasonable to infer” that a Jewish student viewing the group's posts could feel targeted or unsafe.

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law shared a letter from Adelphi’s community concerns and resolution office addressed to Israeli-American professor Tuval Foguel. Foguel had filed a complaint against the SJP chapter. According to the letter, the university concluded that the student group had fostered an environment that “created a hostile environment towards the Jewish community.”

The university flagged several social media posts made by the chapter, including one that said, “One year since Oct. 7. What have we learned about this historic day since it happened?” Another post declared, “long live the intifada,” while a third described Israel as a “terror state,” adding that “all its supporters are Zionists terrorists.”

Adelphi has yet to respond to requests for comment from JNS.

The university told Foguel that the SJP chapter will remain on probation until August 7, 2026. During this period, the group will face “increased scrutiny,” and any violations could result in suspension or the revocation of university recognition. The group will also be required to meet with university officials by September 15 to discuss appropriate social media use.

Foguel, who filed the original complaint, called the university’s decision “an important step in the right direction.” However, he stressed that “there is much more Adelphi and other institutions can do in order to combat antisemitism.”

He also stated, “I hope today’s ruling will also serve as an example to other universities that harassment cannot be tolerated. Differences of opinion are one thing, but when a group crosses the line into harassment of other students due to their ethnicity, it becomes completely unacceptable and a clear violation of the law.”

SJP has also been sanctioned by other universities over its anti-Israel activities.

Last week, the University of Wisconsin-Madison suspended its SJP chapter , citing multiple rule violations stemming from a protest held in April during an on-campus event.

The group was suspended by George Washington University in November 2023 after projecting messages critical of Israel and the university onto Gelman Library. Additional sanctions were imposed following involvement in a pro-Palestinian Arab encampment in August 2024, including a probationary period that was in effect at the time of the recent violations.

In May, George Washington University barred SJP from campus activities through at least May 18, 2026.

In November of 2023, Columbia University suspended both SJP and Jewish Voice for Peace, citing “repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events” by the two groups.

Previously, Brandeis University announced it is revoking recognition of the campus chapter of SJP, saying the group “openly supports Hamas”.

Last year, the University of Maryland revoked a permit it had given to SJP to hold an anti-Israel vigil on the anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. SJP later filed a federal lawsuit against the school.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)