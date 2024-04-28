While mass anti-Israel protests rage throughout Europe, hundreds of people gathered on Sunday in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, for a rally of support for Israel.

The rally was organized by Christians in Poland who showed their support for Israel. During the rally, which was held in the main square of the Polish capital, the participants showed their support for Israel, saying "Am Yisrael Chai.” They also sang songs in Hebrew and Polish and closed the event by singing Israel’s national anthem, Hatikva.

Dr. Yacov Livne, Ambassador of Israel in Poland, who participated in the rally of support for Israel, thanked all the participants who came to Warsaw from all over Poland to express their support for Israel. "At this time 81 years ago, the Warsaw Ghetto fighters fought in the heroic battle right here in Warsaw. The ghetto fighters fought against Nazi evil for freedom and human dignity. Even today we are required to fight against a satanic evil that threatens not only the State of Israel, but also the entire Western civilization."

"We must stand against antisemitism and hatred against Israel and today we took another step in that direction. Today we must do everything we can to free the hostages, who are waiting to be freed and return to their families," said Ambassador Livne.

A Catholic priest, one of the organizers of the rally, also expressed his support for Israel and emphasized that there is no place for antisemitism in Poland and Europe.

"This fight is also ours. In this fight we all stand by the Jewish people and the State of Israel," he said.

The rally was held in Plac Zamkowy (Castle Square), a central city square in the capital of Poland, and ended with the blowing of a shofar and singing of Israel’s national anthem, Hatikva. Participants then proceeded through the streets of Warsaw waving Israeli flags, showing signs of support for Israel and demanding the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas.