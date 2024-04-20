Reserve Captain Dor Zimel, a resident of Even Yehuda, was severely injured by an explosive device in the attack on Arab al-Aramshe on Wednesday.

Zimel, who enlisted in the reserves on October 7, has served in the reserves in the north since then. During his reserve duty, he proposed to his girlfriend and they are supposed to get married soon. He is now hospitalized in the intensive care unit at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, surrounded by his family, fiancée, friends, soldiers, and commanders.

His father, Alon, wrote about his son's condition and asked anyone who can to pray for his peace: "Dor, our beloved Dor, is on a respirator and is still in a critically severe condition - we are praying for his recovery. Thank you for the hundreds of messages and calls that strengthen us."

"Dor and Shir have a wedding date - June 6. Dor, the lion, is making unimaginable efforts - we just have to pray. Thank you for your prayers and encouragement. Please continue to pray with all your might - Dor Zimel, son of Sharon and Alon."