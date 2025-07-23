תיעוד מעזה: סעודות המחבלים של חמאס צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, published new footage on Wednesday afternoon exposing what he described as the comfortable conditions Hamas operatives maintain in underground tunnels during the ongoing conflict. The IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, published new footage on Wednesday afternoon exposing what he described as the comfortable conditions Hamas operatives maintain in underground tunnels during the ongoing conflict.

The video depicts Hamas members inside tunnels preparing and consuming food, seemingly detached from the broader humanitarian crisis affecting Gaza's civilian population.

Adraee wrote: “Exclusive views from Hamas tunnels: this is how the terrorists behave underground—isolated from the suffering of the population and contrary to the false claims of starvation.”

According to the IDF, the food items seen in the footage were not part of humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, raising further questions about how Hamas obtains and distributes resources. The military accused the group of hoarding supplies while accusing Israel of causing widespread hunger.

Adraee added, “Once again, Hamas operatives are seen ignoring the hardships faced by the population. This organization spreads lies to the world about alleged starvation while mocking the destruction it has brought upon Gaza.”

Addressing Gaza residents directly, he said: “These individuals are not heroes. They are thieves who prioritize themselves at your expense and hide underground to escape accountability.”

The IDF stated that the video evidence underscores a growing disconnect between Hamas leadership and the civilian population, further highlighting the organization’s use of Gaza’s suffering for propaganda purposes.