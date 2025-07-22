Overnight (Tuesday), IDF soldiers operated in the areas of Beit Ummar and Al-Fureidis. The soldiers confiscated 20 ready-to-use pipe explosives and apprehended the terrorists who held the explosives.

Simultaneously, IDF soldiers operated in the area of Surif to apprehend four individuals suspected of attacking Israeli civilians and setting property on fire near Bat Ayin.

In the Menashe Regional Brigade, IDF soldiers operated in Tubas, and apprehended two terrorists who planned to harm civilians and security forces using explosives. The soldiers confiscated weapons.

In the Binyamin Regional Brigade, IDF soldiers operated in eight different areas and apprehended two terrorists suspected of trading weapons and hurling rocks.

The wanted suspects and the confiscated weapons were transferred to the Israel Police’s Samaria and Judea District and the ISA for further processing.