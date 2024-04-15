Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a discussion on Monday evening which dealt with the preparations for carrying out the necessary civilian operations ahead of the ground entry of IDF troops into the Gazan city of Rafah.

The discussion took place only a short time after the conclusion of the discussion in the War Cabinet which lasted a few hours and dealt with a possible response to the Iranian attack, as well as with athe operation in Rafah.

During the discussion, which took place with the participation of the Director General of the Ministry of Defense Eyal Zamir and the Head of the Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories Major General Ghasan Alyan, the Minister of Defense emphasized that in accordance with the Cabinet's decision, preparations must be made to carry out a series of actions ahead of the start of ground operations, with an emphasis on the evacuation of civilians from Rafah and the expansion of the ways to bring in food and medical equipment for the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, officials told CNN that Israel was set to begin its operation against the last Hamas battalions in the Gaza Strip this week, but delayed the operation following Iran's massive attack over the weekend.

According to the report, the IDF had planned to begin dropping leaflets over Rafah on Monday to warn civilians of the impending operation, but ultimately did not do so.