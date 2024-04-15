Israel was set to begin its operation against the last Hamas battalions in the Gaza Strip this week, but delayed the operation following Iran's massive attack over the weekend, officials told CNN.

According to the report, the IDF had planned to begin dropping leaflets over Rafah today (Monday) to warn civilians of the impending operation, but ultimately did not do so.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that US officials believe that Israel could retaliate against Iran in the near future, possibly even today.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently said that Israel needs to go into Rafah to crush the remainder of Hamas's military strength in Gaza and free the 133 hostages still in Hamas's clutches.

The US has attempted to pressure Israel not to operate in Rafah.

There have been conflicting reports on the current state on the potential Rafah operation. Earlier today, a security source said that Israel is considering entering Rafah earlier than planned due to Hamas's refusal to accept a deal to release the hostages.

"The answer that Hamas gave to the mediators is so unequivocally against a deal and it is bringing an offensive in Rafah closer by giant steps," the source told Galei Tzahal.

The source's statements negated a report by Kan News on Sunday that Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided to postpone the planned operation in the Gazan city of Rafah.