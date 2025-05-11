Gallant warns: If we don't act, we'll lose the opportunity to eliminate Iran's nukes

Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, speaking on the weekend at the "Lion of Israel" award ceremony organized by the Magbit Foundation, which works to strengthen Israel's national resilience, warned that "Israel has a narrow window of opportunity that may not return—we must act now against Iran's nuclear program before it is too late."

Gallant, who was involved in key security decisions during the recent conflict, presented a dramatic assessment: "Even after the impressive achievements in the war, Israel still faces one existential threat—a military nuclear capability in the hands of an irresponsible and dangerous regime in Iran. Today, there is no goalkeeper at Iran's gate—this is the time to act."

He noted that the Israeli airstrike in October "destroyed Iran's air defense systems and missile production facilities in the most dramatic airstrike since the Six Day War." He warned, "If we do not act soon and miss the opportunity to neutralize Iran's nuclear facilities, it could be an irreversible gamble on Israel's future."

On Gaza and the hostages, Gallant said he spoke with former captives who conveyed one message: "What gave them strength in captivity was the knowledge that the State of Israel would do everything to bring them home—this is our commitment."

He emphasized that military operations in Gaza must serve one goal: creating conditions for a deal to return the hostages. "The military creates the conditions; the government must secure the deal."

He outlined two remaining objectives: "First, returning the hostages; then, eliminating Hamas and replacing it with an alternative. If we reverse the order, there will be no hostages left to bring back."

Gallant concluded with a clear call to action: "This is not a choice between options—it is a national decision. The time to act is now."