Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced today (Tuesday) that he supports the decision to resume combat operations in the Gaza Strip after the IAF launched a series of surprise airstrikes against Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists overnight.

Gallant wrote that he "strengthens the hands of IDF soldiers and security forces personnel in" the current operation. "Resuming the strikes in Gaza is the right move to create the conditions for the return of the hostages."

"Throughout the war, I emphasized that Hamas only understands force and that military pressure is what will bring about change - this is what brought Hamas to the negotiating table and the return of the hostages in deals, this is what led to its elimination as a military organization," he added.

The former Defense Minister clarified, "However, it is imperative to remember that the most urgent thing is to return the hostages alive, and we will achieve this goal only through complex political decisions."

"The military operation should focus on creating the conditions for the return of the hostages, the decisions should be made in light of operational considerations - without politics," he said.