US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke on Sunday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in what was their third call this weekend.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a readout following the call that the two reviewed “the successful combined operation by the United States, Israel, and their partners to defend Israel from unprecedented attacks launched from Iranian territory and by Iran's proxies.”

“The Secretary emphasized that while the United States does not seek escalation, we will continue to take all necessary action to defend Israel and US personnel,” Ryder said.

“Secretary Austin also briefed Minister Gallant on his consultations with partners and allies to reinforce international resolve in the face of Iranian aggression,” the readout added.

In a statement published hours after the Iranian attack on Israel, in which over 300 drones and missiles were launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic towards the Jewish state, Austin said, "We condemn these reckless and unprecedented attacks by Iran and its proxies, and we call on Iran to immediately halt any further attacks, including from its proxy forces, and to deescalate tensions. We do not seek conflict with Iran, but we will not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support the defense of Israel.”

"I am grateful for the professionalism and the skill of the brave US troops who took part in today’s actions and who continue to stand guard to prevent further conflict or escalation. I will continue to monitor the situation closely and to consult with our allies and partners," he added.

Austin and Gallant had also spoken shortly after the Iranian attack. A US official told CNN that Austin asked Gallant to notify the US ahead of any potential response to the Iranian attack.