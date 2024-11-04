Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Sunday that Israel's stance regarding ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon could influence the "type and intensity" of his country’s response to the recent Israeli strikes on Iranian soil, the Xinhua news agency reports.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran would not leave any attack on its territory or security unanswered.

"They know very well that in case of making any mistake against the Islamic Republic of Iran, they will receive a teeth-breaking response," Pezeshkian warned.

"However,” he added, if they reconsider their behavior, accept ceasefires (in Gaza and Lebanon) and stop killing the region's oppressed and innocent people, it may impact the type and intensity of our response.”

Pezeshkian also criticized what he called the "hypocritical" stance of the United States and certain European nations on the regional crisis, accusing the US of a history of warmongering across various parts of the world.

His comments follow reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has instructed the Supreme National Security Council to prepare for an attack on Israel.

According to a report in The New York Times this past Thursday, Khamenei decided to attack after he reviewed a detailed report from senior military commanders on the extent of damage to Iran’s missile production capabilities and air defense systems around Tehran, critical energy infrastructure, and a main port in the south.

An Israeli military source later told CNN that Israel is at a “high level of readiness” for a response from Iran.

Pezeshkian had previously warned Israel against future aggression.

“Enemies of Iran should know these brave people are standing fearlessly in defense of their land and will respond to any stupidity with tact and intelligence,” Pezeshkian wrote.