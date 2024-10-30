Iran will attack Israel again soon, likely before the US presidential election next Tuesday, a high-ranking Iranian source claimed to CNN on Wednesday.

According to the source, Iran's retaliation for Israel's airstrikes on its military targets last week will be significant.

“The response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the aggression of the Zionist regime will be definitive and painful," the source claimed, adding that it “will probably take place before the day of the US presidential election.”

On Friday night, Israel launched a large-scale attack in Iran, destroying Russian-supplied air defense systems as well as factories that produce Iran's ballistic missiles.

Israel's attack, which has been dubbed 'Operation Days of Repentance,' was carried out in retaliation for Iran's massive ballistic missile attack on the Jewish State on October 1, when Iran fired 181 ballistic missiles in the largest attack of its kind in world history.

Yesterday, Iran's top Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami, in a statement quoted by the Tasnim news agency, stated that Israel had "failed to achieve its ominous goals" with the air raids carried out on Saturday.

Salami described the Israeli actions as a sign of "miscalculation and helplessness" amid Israel's ongoing confrontations with Tehran-backed terrorists in Gaza and Lebanon.

"Its bitter consequences will be unimaginable" for Israel, Salami warned.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that the strike was a "miscalculation" by Israel.

Iranian media has downplayed the severity of the Israeli strikes, though satellite images of the sites hit by Israel have shown that significant damage was caused to several missile production sites, as well as to a building related to Iran's nuclear program.