Along with the tensions against Israel, the Ayatollah regime in Iran has its own internal problems.

Last night, at the end of a football match in the local Iranian league, Iran national team's goalkeeper, Hossein Hosseini, was attacked by police officers after he defended a girl who ran onto the pitch without a hijab.

The incident occurred after the Iranian league game in the city of Ahvaz, when 31-year-old Hosseini, goalkeeper for the local Esteghlal team, celebrated his team's dramatic victory with a score of 2-1 in the 23rd round of the Iranian league against Sanat Naft. Earlier, Esteghlal's Iranian fans had responded to the assassination attributed to Israel near the Iranian consulate in Damascus, by being asked to stand for a minute of silence in memory of the eliminated terrorists, during which the football fans derisively booed during the minute of silence.

Last night, their local team won with a goal in the 91st minute, and a girl ran onto the pitch to celebrate with the players, without the head covering hijab.

The police officers at the Iranian stadium, of course, rushed to arrest the fan, but the one who came to her aid was none other than goalkeeper Hosseini, the goalkeeper of the Iran national team.

The Iranian goalkeeper tried to free the fan from the local police officers, and in response, they attacked the goalkeeper.

The local fans, who, to put it mildly, are not fans of the Iranian regime, protested against the police officers, and the club's people arrived at the scene and confronted the forces and eventually managed to free the Iranian goalkeeper.