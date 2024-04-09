תיעוד - יירוטים ראשונים של "כיפת מגן" ימית מספינת סער 6

Sirens warning of a suspected infiltration of a hostile aircraft were sounded shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Monday evening in Eilat and the surrounding area.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced shortly after midnight that IDF Naval forces identified a suspicious aerial target crossing into Israeli territory. The target was successfully intercepted by the "C-Dome" naval defense system.

“The target was tracked by the IDF, no injuries were reported and no damage was caused,” the statement added.

The C-Dome is the naval version of the Iron Dome system and is installed on the Israeli Navy’s Saar 6 “Magen” corvettes.

The C-Dome system aboard Sa'ar 6 “Magen” corvettes is based on the venerated Iron Dome system and constitutes an additional layer of the State of Israel's multi-tier air and missile defense array.

The array is based on four operational defense tiers: Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow 2, and Arrow 3. Development of these systems is led by DDR&D's Israel Missile Defense Organization. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is the prime contractor and developer of the Iron Dome and works in partnership with subcontractors such as Israel Aerospace Industries' Elta Systems, which supplies the multi-mission radar, and mPrest, responsible for the command-and-control systems.