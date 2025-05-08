זירת התאונה באילת דוברות המשטרה, סטילס: דוברות מד"א

Levi Yitzhak Leizerowitz, a 21-year-old resident of Tiberias and member of the Breslov hasidic community, has been named as the young man killed Wednesday in a boating accident.

He is survived by his parents, wife, and one-year-old daughter.

The accident, which occurred off the coast of Eilat, left nine others injured.

According to police, the incident occurred when the boat made a sharp turn at high speed, causing all 12 passengers to be thrown into the water. Two of them were moderately injured, and the rest lightly injured. They were taken to Yoseftal Medical Center in Eilat for treatment.

Leizerowitz was pulled from the sea unconscious. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics performed prolonged resuscitation efforts, but were ultimately forced to declare his death.

Police detained the boat operator, an Eilat resident in his 20s, for questioning. He was later arrested and brought before the Eilat Magistrates Court, which extended his detention by four days.

Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, focusing on whether safety protocols were followed and whether the boat was operating legally.

Zohar Masas, the brother of Leizerowitz’s wife, eulogized him Thursday morning on Facebook, writing: "My dear brother-in-law, what a loss you were to me. A little brother, the jewel in the crown. My heart is broken. I will never forget you."

Magen David Adom EMT Eli Vaknin recounted: "I was with my wife and children near the scene of the incident. The boats at the location brought a man of about 40 to us, but his injuries were severe, and we had no choice but to pronounce him dead."

"Additionally, we treated two men in moderate condition — one about 40 years old with injuries to his chest and abdomen, and another man about 40 with a severe foot injury. We treated seven more casualties at the scene who were quickly evacuated to the hospital in mild condition."