At the 24th Israeli Construction Conference, held at the Dan Hotel in Eilat, a panel moderated by journalist Amit Segal focused on the construction situation in Judea and Samaria amid current challenges.

Yossi Dagan, governor of the Samaria Regional Council, opened the panel saying, "We are in the best of times. After 7.10, everyone understands that settlement is Israel's shield. This is an opportunity we must not miss. We need to leverage this period with massive construction to lower housing prices in Israel and strengthen security."

Mayor of Ariel Yair Chetboun stated: "The story of the Gaza region clarifies for us that if we thought Judea and Samaria was the dangerous area, it has become the safest place in Israel. There is still a perception that when crossing a certain line, Judea and Samaria becomes visible. Those visiting see significant construction growth. The quality of life answers residents' needs, being one of the best in the country."

Shai Alon, mayor of Beit El, remarked on a tough year and emphasized the need to settle throughout Israel, stating the necessity for affordable housing.

Kobi Eliraz, expert in real estate and barrier removal with the defense system, discussed public perception and broader geopolitical dynamics.

Ze'ev Epstein, CEO of 'Harei Zahav', supported the idea, highlighting strategic changes expected around American politics and preparations for Israeli sovereignty.

Aharoni Neubauer, CEO of the Judea and Samaria Development Company, spoke about the normalization as a measure of victory, emphasizing land ownership and security.

Oshri Yaakov, CEO of 'Eretz HaTzvi', discussed construction after the war and expressed optimism for future growth. He also the explained high demand for new neighborhoods aiming to provide quality living conditions.

Dagan concluded the discussion by addressing the need for strategic Israeli expansion, citing potential demographic and market impacts.

A transportation revolution was highlighted, initiated by the Minister of Transportation, with road projects driven by economic factors.