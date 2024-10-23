The IAF early Wednesday morning intercepted a UAV that was launched from the east in Syrian airspace.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the UAV was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory.

Earlier, the IAF intercepted two UAVs that were launched from the east and crossed into Israel's sovereign waters in the area of Eilat.

No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an organization made up of pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, claimed responsibility for launching the two UAVs that were intercepted over Eilat.

On Tuesday, residents in a series of localities in Israel were asked to remain in shelters for about an hour. Among others, sirens were activated in Nahariya, Haifa, Rechasim, Acre and other localities.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated that the sirens were triggered by a UAV that had been identified in the area of Rosh HaNikra. The UAV flew toward the area of Yokne'am and was monitored by the IAF.

Sirens were sounded in additional areas based on the estimated trajectory of the UAV in order to ensure the safety of civilians.

The Home Front Command announced that the incident has concluded. Efforts to locate the UAV, which is likely to have fallen in an open area, are ongoing.