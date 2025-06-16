Trump on Israel and Iran: Sometimes you have to fight it out

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he hopes for a deal between Iran and Israel, but added that sometimes “you have to fight it out”.

In a conversation with reporters, the President also made clear that the United States will continue to support Israel's self-defense.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump voiced confidence in the potential for a peace agreement between Israel and Iran, despite the increasing hostilities between the two.

"Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal," President Trump wrote in a social media post, "just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using trade with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and stop!"

Before that, the President reiterated that the US was not involved in the latest wave of IDF airstrikes against targets in Iran on Saturday night, and warned Iran of consequences if it attacks US forces.

"The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.