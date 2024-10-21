About two weeks ahead of the US presidential elections, Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump went to a branch of the fast food chain McDonald's in Pennsylvania, wore an apron, and was photographed working in the kitchen.

Later, he delivered food to customers, who were invited by his campaign, and said he made it for them and invited them at his own expense.

This is a kind of response to a small detail from the past Democratic competitor, Vice President Kamala Harris, who as a student worked at the chain.

Trump was filmed saying to the branch owner in Pennsylvania: "I've always wanted to work at McDonald's, but I never did. I'm running against someone who said she worked at McDonald's, but it turned out to be a completely phony story".

Harris-Walz 2024 Spokesperson Joseph Costello released a statement following Trump's fry cook shift claiming "Trump doesn't understand what it's like to work for living."

"Today, Donald Trump showed exactly what we would see in a second Trump term: exploiting working people for his own personal gain. Trump doesn’t understand what it’s like to work for a living, no matter how many staged photo ops he does, and his entire second-term plan is to give himself, his wealthy buddies, and giant corporations another massive tax cut," the statement read. "Vice President Harris on the other hand has a record of standing up for workers and taking on bad actors who rip people off, and she’ll do the same as President."