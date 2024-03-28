Louis Har, who was freed from Hamas captivity together with Fernando Simon Marman in an IDF operation last month, recalled the ordeal an interview with Britain’s Daily Mail.

Har was taken hostage on October 7 along with his partner, Clara Marman, 62, her brother Fernando, sister Gabriela Leimberg, 59 and Gabriela's daughter, Mia Leimberg, 17, from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak.

In the interview with the Daily Mail, he recalled how the Hamas terrorists fired their guns into the air screaming “Allahu Akbar” as they took the hostages to Gaza.

“It was like a movie. Their barbarism... They didn't consider us at all, as if we were animals or dogs. They just trampled all over us freely. Real barbarians. As if we weren't human beings,” said Har.

The hostages later arrived at a small building in Gaza, from which they were taken through the underground tunnels at gunpoint. After two days in one building, they were moved to a second apartment where they remained for 50 days in a windowless room.

Har recalled that the hostages slept on paper-thin mattresses on the floor, surviving off scraps of pita bread.

“There was constant psychological warfare,” he told The Daily Mail. “They told us it wasn't advisable to wander outside, that they would beat us to death.”

“They really made sure to tell us every failure of the IDF or every time soldiers were killed. They told us we had nowhere to return to, that Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak no longer existed,” continued Har.

“They kept telling us not to speak loudly because the UAVs, if they heard us, would pass the information to Netanyahu and Netanyahu would send planes to bomb us because he doesn't want any deal, he wants to kill us. They kept repeating this to us, every day. Eventually it gets into your head,” he added.

Clara, Gabriella and Mia – along with Mia’s dog Bella who was held with her the entire team – were freed from captivity after 52 days as part of the hostage release deal with Hamas.

Har also recalled the night that IDF troops rescued him and Fernando, remembering being woken at 2:00 a.m. by a huge blast that threw him from his bed.

“There's a big explosion,” he said. “I think it's an Israeli attack on the building. I rolled towards the door, towards the terrorists. They were in another room, there were about four terrorists guarding us all the time. But I rolled towards them and suddenly I heard in Hebrew: 'Luis! Here, here!' It was Fernando calling me.”

“I came back on all fours, like a dog. Someone grabbed my leg and shouted to me: 'Luis, it's the IDF! It's the IDF, we came to take you home,” he recalled.

“There was gunfire from all directions, like in a movie,” Har said. “I have never seen anything like this before, but I knew I was in the best hands with the IDF who risked themselves to save us.”

“Being in the helicopter was ecstatic,” continued Har. “All the tension was gone, we saw we were going home when we saw the sea, and when we saw Ashdod from above with all the lights in the dark.”

Finally, Har stressed the importance of bringing the remaining 134 hostages home.

“It is so terrible, so difficult for them to live like that. We need to bring back all the people, everyone,” he told the Daily Mail.