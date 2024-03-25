Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Monday completed a meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House. The meeting was held privately between the two, over a period of ninety minutes.

The Minister and Advisor discussed efforts to ensure the release of hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, as well as the measures required to ensure the destruction of Hamas' governing and military capabilities.

Minister Gallant emphasized that the outcomes of this war will impact the region for decades to come, and will signal the common enemies of both countries.

The meeting is one of a series planned for Minister Gallant's trip to Washington. Before it began, he pledged to push for the war to continue.

"I will stress the importance of destroying Hamas and returning the hostages home. We will operate against Hamas everywhere - including in places where we have not yet been. We will identify an alternative to Hamas, so that the IDF may complete its mission. We have no moral right to stop the war while there are still hostages held in Gaza.”