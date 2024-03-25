The French government is raising its terror alert warning to its highest level following the attack in Moscow, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

The decision was reached after a meeting involving senior security and defense officials and President Emmanuel Macron.

Attal wrote on social media that the decision, which comes months before Paris hosts the Olympic Games, was taken "in light of the Islamic State's claiming responsibility for the (Moscow) attack and the threats weighing on our country".

At least 133 people were killed in Friday’s attack on a concert hall in Moscow, which was later claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS) organization.

France's terror alert system has three levels, and the highest level is activated in the wake of an attack in France or abroad or when a threat of one is considered to be imminent.

It allows for exceptional security measures such as stepped-up patrols by armed forces in public places like train stations, airports and religious sites.

France has been on high alert in the wake of the terrorist attacks in recent years and was hit by a series of Islamist attacks, including the January 2015 attacks on the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and the Jewish Hyper Cacher supermarket in Paris.

In November of that year, 130 people were killed in a series of jihadist attacks in Paris claimed by ISIS.

In October of 2020, a man stabbed three people to death at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice. He was later handed terror murder charges.

The same month, teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by a Chechen man in a suburb of Paris after showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a class on freedom of speech.