At least 14 people were killed and 50 injures in a shooting at a large concert hall near Moscow on Friday, Russian news agencies reported, citing local emergency services.

RIA news agency said at least three people in camouflage clothing had opened fire at the Crocus City Hall, and that some people had been wounded.

Video footage published on Russian social media channels showed chaotic scenes, with a large crowd of concertgoers attempting to flee the hall, followed by gunshots.

Other video footage showed a number of people lying motionless in pools of blood outside the hall.

TASS news agency reported an explosion and a fire in the building where the shooting took place.

Russia condemned the incident as a "a bloody terrorist attack".

"The entire world community must condemn this despicable crime!", Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

