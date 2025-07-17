To my fellow Jews, and to every moral, freedom-loving non-Jew out there,...

Wake up. Please, for God’s sake — wake up

October 7th wasn’t just a nightmare. It was a warning.

A brutal, genocidal wake-up call that ripped the mask off the barbarism festering at our doorstep. And still — somehow — it wasn’t enough.

Now, the massacre of the Alawaites, Christians and Druze in southern Syria is forcing that same truth back in our faces again: we are up against a death cult. A savage, unapologetic jihadist movement that thrives on blood, chaos, and domination.

And no, this isn’t “just a fringe.”

This is part of their culture. It’s embedded in the jihadist worldview.

They aren’t “hijacking” a religion. They’re living out what they believe with horrifying consistency, enslaving/raping women, indoctrinating children, executing elders, burning villages, and committing unspeakable crimes proudly, while filming themselves doing it.

What happened in the Druze villages over the past few days, the field executions, the humiliation and murder of elderly religious leaders, the storming of homes and hospitals, this is not random violence.

It’s a feature, not a bug. And they’re telling us, again and again, exactly who they are and what they intend to do. And many live as Israeli citizens as well, not just in Gaza, Syria or Judea and Samaria.

So why are so many of us still refusing to listen?

Why are Western journalists, politicians, professors, even progressive Jews here in Israel, still making excuses, still blaming Israel, still believing that if we just offer more “humanitarian aid,” hug harder, stop the war, or retreat further, the hatred will disappear?

It won’t.

This is not a socio-economic grievance.

It’s not a political conflict.

This is a religious war against the Saturday people, the Sunday people and all infidels, waged by jihadists who believe the entire free world must be conquered or destroyed.

And here’s the part too many people still don’t want to hear:

They are working hand-in-hand with the West’s own radical left.

The socialists. The Marxists. The gender anarchists and cultural destroyers who hate the Judeo-Christian foundations of our civilization.

Together, they form an unholy alliance, to destroy Western civilization as we know it.

And they are marching, together, across campuses, into parliaments, through city streets, and now into your children’s classrooms.

We in Israel live with this danger every single day.

We don’t have the luxury of pretending it’s not real.

Every parent who sends a child to school. Every soldier on the front lines. Every Jew walking through a market. We all know the truth: our enemies are always watching, always waiting, always planning.

And yet... we’re still being told to “calm down.”

To “understand the other side.”

To feel guilty for doing what we are doing in Gaza and in Syria, which is all about defending ourselves and others being persecuted.

To apologize for surviving.

ENOUGH.

This is not just a fight for Israel. This is a fight for all of Western civilization.

Because if Israel falls, the front line is gone. And the war will come to you quicker than it already is.

We are not the occupiers.

We are not the problem.

We are the canary in the coal mine — and we are sounding the alarm.

We are the solution.

So I’m begging you:

To every Jew in the diaspora, do you still think you’ll be safe if you keep your head down? Wake up.

To every decent Christian, Muslim, Hindu, atheist, do you still believe this has nothing to do with you? Wake up.

To every Western leader, media figure, influencer, or activist who still believes peace comes through appeasement, wake up.

Because the longer you stay asleep, the louder the jihadists get.

And they’re not whispering.

They’re screaming, and showing us with blood literally on their hands, exactly what they’re capable of.

We in Israel are done apologizing.

We are done justifying our right to exist.

We are rising, stronger, prouder, and more rooted than ever. Because we know that this is not just a battle for survival.

It’s a battle for truth. For morality. For the future of humanity.

No matter how many lies are spread, no matter how much hatred is spewed by the likes of Piers Morgan, Tucker Carlson, or Candace Owens, we will not back down.

We will no longer apologize for being proud Jews standing strong in our ancestral homeland, the Land of Israel. This is not up for debate.

Our connection to this land is thousands of years old, rooted in history, faith, and fact.

The real outsiders are not us, but the Arabs from across the Arab world who suddenly adopted the invented identity of “Palestinian”, a national myth manufactured by the KGB in the 1960s to delegitimize Israel, justify terror, and fracture the vital US-Israel alliance.

We see through the lies, and we will continue to stand tall, defend our people, and speak the truth, unapologetically and without fear.

We in Israel will never be free from this jihadist terror as long as their networks remain entrenched in Gaza, Judea, Samaria, Syria, and Lebanon. That’s the harsh reality we face, and it demands decisive action. We are being pushed to do the one thing to provide true safety for our people, and that is to reclaim, liberate and act as full sovereign in our Biblical heartlands of Judea, Samaria, Gaza, southern Syria (tribal land of Menashe), and southern Lebanon (tribal lands of Dan and Naftali).

Only by restoring sovereignty and strength in these areas, and removing all the jihadists, can we establish lasting deterrence and ensure that our enemies think twice before ever threatening us again.

Right now, Iran is expelling millions of Afghans, and the world remains silent. I bet you didn’t even know about it till you read it here, because the headlines are too busy attacking Israel for doing what it must do to defend us in Gaza and now in Syria.

Why is it so controversial for us to ensure that jihadists bent on our destruction aren’t allowed to live among us or on our borders, where they can advance their genocidal agenda against us? The double standard is staggering, and it’s time to call it out for what it is.

And, one final critical piece of advice...

Never stop reminding the world: this war could end today, the very moment Hamas, along with their backers in Qatar, Egypt, and Iran, release our hostages and surrender.

They hold the keys to peace, yet choose terror. The suffering in Gaza is the direct result of their actions, not Israel’s. We are doing what any nation would do, what we must do, to ensure that October 7th never happens again. Our mission is survival. Our goal is peace through strength. The blame lies squarely with the terror regimes, not the people defending their homes and families.

So join us.

Not in fear — but in strength.

Not in guilt — but in moral clarity.

Because the time is now.

Am Yisrael Chai. And the free world must choose life too.

We are going to win this war with total victory, and the key to the survival of all humanity, is by supporting the Jewish state of Israel.

