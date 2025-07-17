In an operation carried out by the Northern District police, in cooperation with Border Police fighters and additional forces, two residents of the north were caught crossing the border into Syria. The two men, residents of Kisra and Beit Jann, returned after being in Syrian territory, carrying a Kalashnikov rifle and a magazine.

The operation, which took place at the Syrian border, is part of a joint effort by the Israel Police and the IDF, in light of the heightened tensions in the Golan and recent events.

Since yesterday, after breaches in the border fence were closed, the police have been working in collaboration with the IDF and Druze community leaders to return the Israeli citizens who entered Syria.

The suspects were arrested and transferred for questioning. The police are expected to request an extension of their detention in court.