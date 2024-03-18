MPs in Canada are set to vote on Monday on a motion, put forward by the New Democratic Party (NDP), which calls on the government to officially recognize a Palestinian state, The National Post reports.

The motion also calls on the government to advocate for an end to what it calls the “decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories.” It calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages, an arms embargo against Israel, unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza and a lifting of the “arbitrary cap” on the government’s temporary resident visa applications from Gazans, according to the report.

The House of Commons is scheduled to vote on the motion Monday afternoon. The motion is seen as a test for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet, which is deeply split over the war in Gaza.

“On Monday the NDP has a motion that it pitches as a call for a ceasefire. It does so without demanding Hamas surrender & no longer rule Gaza. it also calls for a litany of other things hostile to Israel. Changing foreign policy to reward a terrorist attack. Not smart,” said Liberal MP Anthony Housefather in a post on social media.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs launched a petition in opposition to the motion, saying it “threatens Canada’s values, foreign policy, and support of Israel, while giving Hamas what it wants: recognition and support.”

The NDP has in the past approved an anti-Israel resolution calling on Israel “to end its occupation and settlement program, lift the Gaza blockade, recognize its Arab-Palestinian citizens’ right to full equality, and address refugee claims fairly.”

Near the start of the war, Trudeau spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said that he “unequivocally condemned Hamas’ large-scale attacks against Israel and expressed his deep condolences to Prime Minister Netanyahu for the hundreds of lives lost.”

Later, however, he blasted Israel and said that the "killing of women, of children, of babies" in the Gaza Strip must end.

The Canadian government was also one of several countries that paused payments to UNRWA after soon after Israel said that 12 UNRWA staff had taken part in Hamas’ October 7 attack. Earlier this month, however, Canada announced it would resume funding for the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”.

According to The National Post, the Liberals have been in talks with the NDP about amending Monday’s motion, although it is unknown what the contents of the amendment would be.