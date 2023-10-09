Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on Sunday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the Hamas attacks on Israel.

In a statement, Trudeau’s office said that the Prime Minister “unequivocally condemned Hamas’ large-scale attacks against Israel and expressed his deep condolences to Prime Minister Netanyahu for the hundreds of lives lost.”

“He stated that Canada is gravely concerned about the atrocities that have been committed and is closely monitoring the situation,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Trudeau “reaffirmed that Canada stands with Israel and fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself” and “expressed his concern about escalation and the loss of civilian life”, the statement continued.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact as the situation develops, it concluded.

In a post on X following the conversation, Trudeau wrote, “When we spoke today, I told Netanyahu that Canada unequivocally condemns Hamas’ barbaric terror attacks – and supports Israel’s right to defend itself. Our thoughts continue to be with the Israeli people and everyone who has been affected.”

The Centre for Jewish and Israel Affairs (CIJA), the advocacy agent of Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA, thanked Trudeau.

“Thank you Prime Minister for standing in solidarity with the people of Israel, condemning Hamas terror, and recognizing Israel’s right to self-defense,” it wrote.

Meanwhile, the Peace Tower at Canada’s Parliament was lit up with the flag of Israel on Sunday night.

The City Hall in Vaughan, located just north of Toronto, was illuminated ion blue and white in solidarity with Israel.

“The City is proud to be home to a large Jewish community, which is deeply impacted by these egregious acts of violence,” wrote Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca.

The city of Vancouver, located in the province of British Columbia in western Canada, similarly lit its City Hall in blue and white in support of Israel.